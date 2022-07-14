The 11th Caspian Challenge Road Race to benefit the Greensboro Association Lake Protection Fund will be run Sunday, July 31.
There are three options, an 11K (6.8 miles), a 5K road race and 5k walk. Race begins at 8:30 a.m.
Register online ($15) or on race day, 7-8:15 a.m. Course starts at the ballfield in Greensboro and runs around beautiful Caspian Lake. For more or to register, go to greensboroassociation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.