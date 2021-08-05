A free seven-week diabetes workshop led by trained facilitators kicks off Thursday, Aug. 19, 2-4:30 p.m., on Zoom.
Learn how to better manage diabetes as well as make positive changes to overall health. Workshop leaders will help participants: solve problems and create plans for action; make healthier eating choices; get more physical activity; better monitor blood sugar levels; prepare for how to safely monitor and manage diabetes during times of illness; find healthy ways to manage stress; learn how to be an active partner in working with a health care team.
Participants must have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to participate in this program.
Interested? Contact Rorie Dunphey, regional coordinator, at roried@protonmail.com or 802-324-9198.
