The Cambridge Conservation Commission sponsors a bird walk with bird diva Bridget Butler, Saturday, May 15, 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Butler and the group will explore the newly preserved Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve. Plan to meet and park at the bottom of Forge Drive in Cambridge, off Pumpkin Harbor Road. Park next to the garage and barn structures for the walk to the proposed parking lot area and the start of the trail, which will be about .4 miles up North Cambridge Road.
Space is limited to 10 people, with preference given to Cambridge residents. Face masks required.
Email Jake at jakebaileyvt@yahoo.com to reserve a spot.
