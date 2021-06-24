Join bird diva Bridget Butler for a morning bird walk on the Lamoille Rail Trail, Saturday, June 26, 8-10 a.m. Meet in the Morristown Centennial Library parking lot.
The route follows the edge of the river, and participants will learn new skills on how to recognize birds by sight and by sound and how to fine-tune your eye for unique bird behaviors.
Bring your own binoculars if possible. Limit to 12 people.
Email info@centenniallibrary.org or call 888-3853 to reserve your spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.