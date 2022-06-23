The Lamoille Civic Center in Morristown hosts a free falls prevention tai chi class on Thursdays through Aug. 11, 1-2 p.m.
Tai chi is an evidence-based program that improves balance and mobility and increases strength and flexibility.
Participants often find they have reduced pain and are more relaxed. No prior experience is necessary.
The class is sponsored by the Central Vermont Council on Aging, RSVP and AmeriCorps.
