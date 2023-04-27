United Church of Johnson, 100 Main St., holds Taco Tuesday on May 2, 4-6:30 p.m.
It’s a fundraiser for Heifer Project International, a worldwide program that provides animals and garden seeds to help families as they learn self-sustainability. Animals and garden produce are vital food sources that keep on giving. Animals reproduce from one generation to the next; harvested fruits and vegetables give up their seeds to keep growing healthy supplies of food, year after year.
