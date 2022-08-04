S. Lee Manning, author of the Kolya Petrov espionage novels “Trojan Horse” and “Nerve Attack” will talk about her books and the research she has done on Russia and espionage at Hardwick’s Jeudevine Library, Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 7 pm.
Manning’s thrillers dig into the dark world of espionage. Her main character, Petrov, is a man of ethics and deep morals. He is fluent in Russian, so he makes a good spy for the US. But does the U.S. trust him?
Manning spent two years as managing editor of Law Enforcement Communications before realizing that lawyers make a lot more money. A subsequent career as an attorney spanned from a first-tier New York law firm, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, to working for the state of New Jersey to solo practice.
In 2001, Manning agreed to chair New Jerseyans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, writing articles on the risk of wrongful execution and arguing against the death penalty on radio and television in the years leading up to its abolition in the state in 2007. Now a reformed attorney, Manning lives in Elmore with her husband Jim and their very talkative cat, Xiao.
Manning has a third book in her Petrov series coming out in November 2022. For more information about the program call the library at 472-5948.
