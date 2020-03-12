Copley Hospital general surgeon Courtney Olmsted, M.D., is holding a talk about colon health on Wednesday, March 18, noon, in the hospital’s Stevens Conference Room.
Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women, combined, in the U.S. In its early stages, colorectal cancer is very treatable.
On average, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about one in 23 for men and one in 25 for women; however, this varies widely according to individual risk factors.
Olmsted will talk about the importance of screenings after turning 50, and why screening is the No. 1 way to prevent colorectal cancer. She will also discuss how to reduce the risk for colon cancer; the importance of colonoscopies; if polyps are dangerous; and the causes of hemorrhoids.
Olmsted has extensive surgical experience involving the gastrointestinal tract, liver, colon, breasts, thyroid and other major parts of the human body. She enjoys working collaboratively with patients and their physicians to create an individualized treatment plan. In addition to her medical degree, she holds a master’s in clinical investigation.
Register for the free event at 802-888-8302.