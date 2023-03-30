Kate Burnim

Kate Burnim, “structural misgivings,” 2023, oil on panel, 45"x50".

 Courtesy photo

The Vermont Supreme Court Gallery presents Liminal Arc, a collection of paintings by Kate Burnim that contemplate space, time, separation and togetherness, boundaries, transition and memory.

The works were created over the past four years when liminal space slid into the forefront of awareness with the pandemic.

