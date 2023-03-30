The Vermont Supreme Court Gallery presents Liminal Arc, a collection of paintings by Kate Burnim that contemplate space, time, separation and togetherness, boundaries, transition and memory.
The works were created over the past four years when liminal space slid into the forefront of awareness with the pandemic.
“Even as we transition into some semblance of normalcy, I believe, big picture, we continue in liminality — in transition — somewhere between what was and what will be,” the artist says.
“Liminal Arc” will be on view from Thursday, April 6, through June. An opening reception will be held on Friday, April 7, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., with artist remarks at 6 p.m.
Burnim was born in Wimbledon, England. Most of her childhood years were spent in New England, though her formative years of adolescence returned her to London.
Burnim learned about art at a young age from her grandmother, a painter, printmaker and sculptor.
As an adult, Burnim studied at the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland and the Academy of Art at the University of San Francisco.
She lives in Montpelier with her two children and dog, working out of her home studio.
