Lamoille Valley Bike Tours is hosting an e-bike demo and rental day where all proceeds go toward Johnson Elementary School’s sixth grade graduation.
The fundraiser will be held trailside, 19 Creamery Street, Johnson, from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
The sixth graders will be hosting a bake sale, so even if you’re not interested in an e-bike ride, take a walk (or pedal) down the trail, and stop by for some refreshments.
