The Morrisville Alliance for Culture & Commerce is holding its 9th Chair-art-able Chair Auction, Oxbow Riverfront Park, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.
MACC will auction 25 locally painted chairs that have adorned the downtown streets this summer. These chairs, benches and tables have been painted by local community members and Peoples Academy art students. This is your chance to purchase usable local art and support Morrisville’s downtown organization.
This year’s line-up will also include some vintage street signs up for auction. The event will be limited to 150 people and masks are required. No dogs, please.
If you can’t make the event and want to bid on a chair, send a picture of the piece you’d like with your name, email address, phone number and highest bid to maccdirector@gmail.com.
Check out the chairs and other MACC projects at maccvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.