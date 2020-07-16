Sundog Poetry Center in Johnson will hold an AMP Night (artist, musician, poet), a live, in-person performance, on Wednesday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., on the outdoor stage at Moog’s Joint in Johnson.
The featured artist is painter and sculptor Meg McDevitt.
Musicians are Roland Clark (fiddle) and Geoff Goodhue (guitar and mandolin), both members of the band Beg, Steal, or Borrow.
The poet is Stephen Cramer, whose first book, “Shiva’s Drum,” won the National Poetry Series award and whose new anthology “Turn It Up!: Music in Poetry, from Jazz to Hip-Hop,” has just been published by Sundog Poetry/Green Writers Press.
Reservations are required. Suggested donation: $10.
To make a reservation, visit Sundog Poetry Center’s Facebook page.
Next AMP Night: Aug. 30 at The Inn in Montgomery.
