Celebrate all your literary accomplishments this summer, collect a prize and certificate and enjoy some ice cream at a summer reading wrap-up and ice cream party, Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m.-noon, Morristown Centennial Library.
And readers, don’t forget to stop in anytime with your reading logs to choose a prize from the famous prize bin. The library will be giving out prizes and certificates through August as well.
