The year’s summer reading program theme is “All Together Now,’ and the Jeudevine Memorial Library is filling its summer schedule with music, art, community, weekly storytimes, a drumming workshop, cellist Melissa Perley, author of “The Violin Family,” as well as reading challenges, art workshops and more.
FIRST UP is the summer reading kick-off is on Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m., under the pavilion at Atkins Field, 100 Granite St., in Hardwick with Heidi Wilson, a song leader with Village Harmony. There will be sing-a-longs, stories, a healthy snack and time for giant bubble making and games. Kids can sign up for summer reading and receive reading logs, stickers and bookmarks and be entered into our drawing for great prizes.
