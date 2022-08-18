The Johnson Food Shelf is holding a stuff the truck event at Sterling Market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
The following food items would be appreciated: biscuit mix, quick bread mixes, pasta, rice pilaf, taco shells, popcorn and hot cereals; baked beans, macaroni and cheese, Hamburger Helper, chili, beef stew, hash, ravioli, soups, canned tuna and chicken; canned fruit and veggies, onions, garlic, raisins and dried fruit and 100 percent fruit juice; flour, white and brown sugar and cornmeal; vegetable oil, syrup, honey, jam, jelly, mustard, mayo, salad dressings, ketchup, salsa, gravy mix and vinegar; cheese, yogurts, boxed and canned puddings; and laundry and dish soap, bar soap, shampoo, toothpaste and brushes and toilet paper.
The food shelf needs volunteers to help with deliveries, serving shoppers or stocking shelves.
