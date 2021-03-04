Help stock the shelves of Johnson’s food shelf March 14 at a Stuff the Truck event. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sterling Market will offer dietary staples for low prices, allowing people to buy and share what they can.
The Johnson Food Shelf is located at 661 Railroad St., and is open from 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and Fridays, 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
