Vermont Studio Center in Johnson welcomes a writer and artist as part of its visiting artists’ series.
Writer CAConrad will speak on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 8-9 p.m. in the Red Mill Gallery. A craft talk follows the next morning, Sept. 21, 10-11 a.m. in Mason House Library.
CAConrad has worked with the ancient technologies of poetry and ritual since 1975, and their “Book of Frank” is now available in nine languages. Conrad’s play, “The Obituary Show,” was made into a film in 2022 by Augusto Cascales.
On Friday, Sept. 22, also at 8 p.m., artist Sarah Walker who will give a talk about her work.
Her paintings operate as visual filters where information is filtered in not out. Interwoven layers evoke a restless associative state mirroring an increasingly complex world of real and virtual spaces. In her work Walker proposes visual tools for experiencing multiple intersecting dimensions.
