Vermont Studio Center’s July lineup in its virtual visiting artist and writer series includes noted artists and writers and a special reading by Hane Jones, a writer on the rise.
The talks are at 7 p.m. unless noted.
• Tuesday, July 13 — artist Stanya Kahn
• Thursday, July 15 — artist Robert Hitzig
• Thursday, July 22 — writer Keija Parssinen
• Friday, July 23, 10 a.m. — writer craft talk with Keija Parssinen
• Thursday, July 29 — writers on the rise with Hane Jonas
Find more information go to vermontstudiocenter.org.
