Vermont Studio Center hosts writer Oliver Baez Bendorf for a reading on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7-8 p.m., in the Red Mill Building in Johnson.
Bendorf works with language to imagine new possibilities for gender and nature. He is the author of two collections of poems, “Advantages of Being Evergreen” and “The Spectral Wilderness.
He is a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts grant and the Betty Berzon Award from The Publishing Triangle. He has been a poetry fellow at Vermont Studio Center and the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing, where he held the Halls Emerging Artist Fellowship.
His writing has appeared in American Poetry Review, The Nation, Orion, Poetry and elsewhere, and anthologized in “Troubling the Line: Trans and Genderqueer Poetry and Poetics.”
He left the tenure-track in 2021 to found Spellworks, a friendly portal for anyone working with the magic of poetry. He also teaches at Warren Wilson College. Born and raised in the U.S. Midwest, he now lives with his partner and elderly rabbit on Coast Salish land also known as Olympia, Wash.
The event is free and open to the public. Limited seating is available. Masks required.
More at vermontstudiocenter.org.
