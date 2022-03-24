The Vermont Studio Center in Johnson hosts several upcoming free public programs.
• Thursday, March 24, 7-8 p.m.: Pulitzer Prize winning author Anne Boyer, a poet and essayist from Kansas City whose books include “The Romance of Happy Workers,” “My Common Heart,” and “The Undying,” a memoir about cancer and care.
• Wednesday, March 30, 7-8 p.m.: virtual artist talk with Karyn Olivier, a Philadelphia-based artist who creates sculptures, installations and public art. Her work often intersects and collapses multiple histories and memories with present-day narratives.
• Tuesday, April 19, 7-8 p.m.: virtual reading to celebrate Green Mountains Review’s five-part American Poet Laureate Series, with two state poet laureates, Tina Cane and Alicia Ostriker. Both will read from their work.
