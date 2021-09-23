Here’s the Vermont Studio Center’s virtual lineup for October:
• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. – A paired reading and conversation between two Latino writers, Francisco Cantú and Emilio Carrero.
• Thursday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. — Featured reading and conversation with Torrey Peters, author of the bestselling novel, “Detransition, Baby.”
• Monday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. — Artist talk with Jerilea Zempel.
• Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. — A special featured reading with writer on the rise, Nehassaiu deGannes.
