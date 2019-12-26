You may have heard of the Lamoille Family Center’s Story Stroll, an interactive literacy trail in the woods behind the center at 480 Cadys Falls Road, Morristown.
More than 20 families take the stroll each month, stopping along the path to read the pages of a children’s book. The stories change seasonally, and many families return regularly to see what is new on the trail.
The developmental psychology class at Northern Vermont University-Johnson recently added a new feature to the stroll: Facts to educate parents on the importance of literacy, movement, nature and child development.
The facts complement Lamoille Family Center’s mission to encourage, educate and celebrate families by focusing on factors that strengthen families. One of these protective factors includes ensuring families have knowledge of child development.
The students were led by NVU-J faculty member DeAnne Blueter, who also works at the family center as a family support specialist. After a visit from staff members who taught them more about the Family Center’s work, students said they were excited to contribute to the local organization.
Students worked together to come up with fun facts about child development. Some of the facts include:
• Reading stories and books to your child will help them develop language skills because it gives them a visual with the words they’re learning.
• Spending at least 40 minutes playing and speaking to your child a day will help improve their language development.
• Mini-pep talks do help. Turning the “I can’t” into “I can” can help boost a child’s confidence and self-esteem.
• Reading for six minutes a day reduces stress by 68 percent in adults and children.
The students printed the facts on strips of paper and then mounted the laminated sentences above each page on the Story Stroll. Now, when a family takes the path, the children can read the story and the parents can read the additional tips.
Students gathered at Lamoille Family Center last week to present their facts and walk the completed Story Stroll.
Debbie Trombley, creator of the family center’s Story Stroll, sat in on the presentation and gave a history of the stroll to the students.
Information: lamoillefamilycenter.org.