Northern Vermont University and the League of Vermont Writers have announced the winners in their first annual Vermont high school writing contest.
The winners in each category — fiction, non-fiction and poetry — were chosen from more than 120 entries from high school students in public and private schools as well as home schoolers.
In the nonfiction category, two Craftsbury Academy students garnered honors. Alexander G. Califano placed first with his essay “Reflections of a Cross Country Dog,” while Matthew H. Califano, Alexander’s twin brother, was runner-up with “Pay or Dispute.”
In the fiction category, Elias N. Leventhal (Champlain Valley Union High School) placed first with his entry “Quills.” Jonah Sayler (South Burlington High School) was selected as the runner-up with his submission “Karelia.”
In the poetry category, Middlebury Union High School student Narges Anzall won first prize with the poem “Iran/Biography of a Town.” Runner-up was Riley R. Medina (Green Mountain High School) with the poem “Order of Things.”
Nine Vermont-based writers — three for each category — served as judges. Poetry judges were Geof Hewitt, Kathleen McKinley Harris and Skye Jackson; nonfiction judges were Reeve Lindbergh, Chandler Gilman and Lisa Halvorsen; and fiction judges were Jensen Beach, Bill Schubart and Elizabeth Inness-Brown.
“We are gratified by both the quality of the submissions and the thoughtfulness with which the judges approached this contest,” professor of writing and literature Tyrone Shaw, one of the contest organizers, said. “The quality, honesty and passion displayed in many of the entries were inspiring.”
Winners in each category will receive a $500 cash prize; runners-up receive $100. Both winners and runners-up can also publish their work in the college’s Green Mountains Review and the League of Vermont Writers’ League Lines and receive a one-year membership in the league.
