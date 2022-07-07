Barre Town School student Mike Hutchins wrote an anthem to Lamoille County, which he recorded with his music teacher, Ally Tarwater. To listen to the song, with lyrics by Hutchins, go to:
“Lamoille Land” by Mike Hutchins
Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land!
True to you and me Oh, Lamoille land!
Oh, Lamoille land! May it long be free
The river that flows through Johnson
The mountains up in Cambridge
Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land! Where residents live long and free.
Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land! You make me feel so proud
Oh, Lamoille land! Dear Lamoille land! I sing this song out loud
I’ll honor you and cherish you for many years to come
Oh, Lamoille land! Sweet Lamoille land! I’ll live here till my life is done
I’m glad to see your liberty and your freedoms to your population will forever grow and rise
Oh, Lamoille land! Our Lamoillle land! Can’t you see why?
Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land! The land of Vermonters pride!
The crystal waters of Elmore made for me and you
Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land where the sky is truly blue
The mills of Eden
The ski resorts of Stowe
The farms of Belvidere
The businesses of Morristown
Peace is what you will find here.
Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land! What real patriots know
God Bless Lamoille County!
