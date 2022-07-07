Barre Town School student Mike Hutchins wrote an anthem to Lamoille County, which he recorded with his music teacher, Ally Tarwater. To listen to the song, with lyrics by Hutchins, go to:

“Lamoille Land”

Barre Town School student Mike Hutchins wrote an anthem to Lamoille County, which he recorded with his music teacher, Ally Tarwater.

“Lamoille Land” by Mike Hutchins

Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land!

True to you and me Oh, Lamoille land!

Oh, Lamoille land! May it long be free

The river that flows through Johnson

The mountains up in Cambridge

Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land! Where residents live long and free.

Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land! You make me feel so proud

Oh, Lamoille land! Dear Lamoille land! I sing this song out loud

I’ll honor you and cherish you for many years to come

Oh, Lamoille land! Sweet Lamoille land! I’ll live here till my life is done

I’m glad to see your liberty and your freedoms to your population will forever grow and rise

Oh, Lamoille land! Our Lamoillle land! Can’t you see why?

Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land! The land of Vermonters pride!

The crystal waters of Elmore made for me and you

Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land where the sky is truly blue

The mills of Eden

The ski resorts of Stowe

The farms of Belvidere

The businesses of Morristown

Peace is what you will find here.

Oh, Lamoille land! Oh, Lamoille land! What real patriots know

God Bless Lamoille County!

