Sarah Patnoe, a student in Lamoille Union High School’s Lancerships class, has created a business that focuses on safe and healthy communities.
Patnoe decided to use her love for art and drawing to “promote positive and healthy well being through her unique and specially designed coloring pages,” and created the business Art Remedy.
She has not only designed the pages, but has also built an online presence using the popular Etsy platform.
Art Remedy is building an online community through Instagram and Facebook.
Patnoe is also committed to contributing and supporting art in schools by donating a portion of her sales for art packs to local schools. Visit Art Remedy at artremedyco at Etsy to see and purchase any of her work.
