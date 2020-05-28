Stowe Theatre Guild has postponed its entire 2020 season to 2021.
Even “Much Ado About Nothing,” which was the only Guild show that hadn’t yet been canceled, has become much ado about something: COVID-19.
In the meantime, the Guild is celebrating its silver jubilee, 25 years of entertaining audiences in the Town Hall Theatre, with a social media campaign, #25yearsofSTG. The board is reaching out to former cast members, musicians and crew to share memories of participating in shows. For anyone who would like to share and does not have a Facebook account, email info@stowetheatre.com with your pictures, write about a funny memory, who inspired you, or special moments you experienced.
While a huge gala is being planned by Nancy Jeffries-Dwyer, Jo Sabel Courtney and Tom Percy, that has been put on hold for now, since large gatherings still remain out of the question.
“While we are truly saddened by having to postpone this season,” said board president Glenn Brown, “it’s good to look back while also looking ahead. We have plans to be in touch, albeit virtually.”