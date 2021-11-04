On Tuesday, Nov. 16, 5-6:30 p.m., Stowe Democrats and The Alchemist will host a Zoom conversation focused on building an inclusive and welcoming community.
Brewery owners Jen and John Kimmich will lead the conversation on The Alchemist’s work to strengthen inclusive and equitable business practices.
If you would like to receive Zoom information, email Scott Weathers at scott.weathers@mail.harvard.edu.
