Stowe Community Church is looking for new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves during its winter clothes drive through Sunday, May 15.
This year the church is working to build a closet for the Department for Children and Families in Morrisville to share with the families in need. All sizes are needed, for both adults and children.
A box will be located in the entryway of the church Sunday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Clothing should have no holes, stains or missing buttons, and should be clean.
