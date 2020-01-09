The Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute of the University of Vermont continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15, with local attorney Chandler Matson presenting “The Age of Violence,” and how coverage of public opinion and the 21st-century zeitgeist threatens the ability to reason and solve problems.
Matson will speak at the Commodores Inn restaurant, 823 S. Main St., Route 100, Stowe. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. and the lecture begins at 1:30 p.m. sharp.
Matson says discourse and debate in America have increasingly relied on the language of assault, attack, war and the like. Irrespective of merit, the ever-increasing demonization of contrary positions creates an environment in which there is little to no room for reasoned discussion, because the debate is simply defined as “good versus evil.”
While scientific, economic, governmental and due process structures ensure reasoned debate within their respective spheres, public discourse and debate rely solely on the citizenry’s proclivities. In other words, do we get what we want?
Since every generation of humankind has confronted important issues that demand reasoned solutions, how then, can this generation — with an ever-growing supply of echo chamber news — overcome the propensity to demonize those with contrary views?
• William Robinson, Ph.D., will present “Riding the Waves: The Evolution of Software Development, 1977-2013,” on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Refreshments follow the presentation. There is a $7 fee for nonmembers. Information: Ann Spearing, 888-7466; learn.uvm.edu/osher.