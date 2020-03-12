The Johnson Community STEM Festival will be held Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Johnson Elementary School.
The Science, Tech, Engineering, Math Festival offers activities for all ages, including a 11-foot-tall wind wall, a 15-foot-long “soil tunnel” showing the science of healthy soils, coding robots, giant blue building blocks, a 30-foot Lego race track, and more.
Community partners will have STEM activities and career path resources for all ages, including middle and high school students, as well as adults. Partners include Johnson Elementary School, Lamoille Union Middle School, Johnson Public Library, Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley, Efficiency Vermont, Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, Lamoille County Conservation District, USDA Natural Resources Conservation District, Vermont Electric Co-op, Vermont Energy Education Program, and Vermont Public Power Supply Authority/Village of Johnson.