Are you an adult who loves to read young adult books? Then join the forever young adult book club at Morristown Centennial Library.
The group is reading “Six Crimson Cranes” by Elizabeth Lim, and meets Saturday, Sept. 18, 1-2 p.m.
Email kaber-ferri@centenniallibrary.org or call 888-3853 to reserve a copy.
