Gihon Valley Hall presents the Hyde Park Road Rally, through Oct. 19. Explore Hyde Park and win prizes and glory.
The first team to find the most secret locations wins the $100 grand prize.
Proceeds will help renovate the Gihon Valley Hall in Hyde Park.
Tickets: bit.ly/hproadrally.
