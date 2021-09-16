Johnson is organizing a tractor parade for Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.
Organizer Tom Carney said it’s a “bring what you got” parade — old tractors, new tractors, lawn mowers, whatever you’ve got.
Staging takes place on Manchester’s Mill, off Railroad Street. The parade will move down Railroad to Main Street and then head to the ballfield where Tuesday Night Live takes place.
Adult supervision is required for youngsters on lawn mowers, and no all-terrain vehicles at this time.
