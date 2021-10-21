Lamoille County Star Gazers club holds its first public observing night in the renovated Grout Observatory at Peoples Academy in Morrisville on Friday, Oct. 22, 6:30-9 p.m.
The theme of the session is “Wonders of the Solar System,” and the assemble group will look at Jupiter, Saturn and the moon.
“We’ll be using the renovated telescope in the Grout Observatory itself, plus several other telescopes and a pair of giant binoculars on a very unusual mount,” said Neil Perlin.
In case of rain or cloud, the session will take place instead on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the same time.
Park in the student parking lot by the bandshell.
