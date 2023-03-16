Environmental educator Hailey Lynch will talk about potential trail overuse and how to avoid it as part of the Johnson Conservation Commission’s March Gladness series on Sunday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Johnson Public Library.
Lynch will also provide insight about the Vermont Backcountry program, which works to protect and maintain Vermont’s trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.