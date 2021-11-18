Coral Chapter #16, Order of the Eastern Star, is holding a homemade soup sale on Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on the corner of Portland and Brigham streets in Morrisville.
Among the soups available for $8 per quart will be corn chowder, vegetable, chicken noodle and chili. Homemade bread will also be sold.
Proceeds benefit the Eastern Star of Vermont charities. For more information call 802-279-3782 or email amckds@hotmail.com.
