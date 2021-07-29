Wednesday Night Live features Soulstice at Oxbow Riverfront Park, Aug. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Soulstice offers roots-reggae-inspired rock, “cool running filtered with rub-a-dub sounds that will make you wind up your waist and sing with love in your heart.”
Food is available onsite and Morristown Parks and Recreation hosts a weekly recreational activity, while River Arts offers a free arts activity at their tent.
Next up, on Aug. 11, it’s Celebrate the Arts with ballet, poetry, drum circle, music and more.
