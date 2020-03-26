Social Security offices were closed to the public for in-person service as of Tuesday, March 17, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Secure and convenient online services will remain available at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. View frequently asked questions at socialsecurity.gov/ask.
Scheduled in-office appointments will be now be handled by telephone. A call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. government telephone. Employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, call 800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The national 800 number has many automated service options: socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.