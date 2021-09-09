The woman’s soccer program at Lamoille Union High School hosts a bottle drive Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-noon.
There will be two collection sites, one in the Hyde Park Town Clerk’s office parking lot on Route 15, and the other at Cambridge Elementary School.
