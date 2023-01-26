Highland Center for the Arts is energizing the night sky with a display of lights and the rocking music of the Latin dance band Mal Maiz on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
This year’s Snowlights festival was created by a team of Vermont artists and offers stunning color, an enchanted forest and festive fun and surprises.
Guests will warm up with the Latin band Mal Maiz, featuring world music in the traditions of reggae and Afro-Caribbean dance.
Fire juggling and warming fires add to the scene along with warm drinks, light dinner fare and desserts.
Winter boots and outdoor wear are recommended at this outdoor event.
Tickets are $15 or $30 per car (up to 6 passengers).
For more, visit highlandartsvt.org or call 802-533-2000.
