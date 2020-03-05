Theresa Snow, executive director at Morristown-based Salvation Farms, has been selected as a founding board member of the national Association of Gleaning Organizations.
The association has been 18 months in the making, with founding member Shawn Peterson of Salt Lake City bringing together gleaning organizations across America to the concept of forming the association.
Snow was involved in many of those conversations and, in addition to being a board member, will be the organization’s first treasurer.
The association aims to build the capacity of organizations recovering fresh fruits and vegetables from farms, gardens and backyards across North America, thus giving vulnerable populations greater access to wholesome foods.
Other founding board members are from Rhode Island, Kentucky and Georgia.
“The timing couldn’t be better,” Snow said. “Salvation Farms, the organization I founded and direct, is hosting the fourth International Gleaning Symposium this spring in Burlington, a venue that will formally launch the association.”
Snow founded Salvation Farms more than 15 years ago, has advised and collaborated with nearly all Vermont-based gleaning efforts, established the Vermont Gleaning Collective, and has provided technical assistance to gleaners across the nation. In 2018, she received the Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility’s Young Changemaker Award.
