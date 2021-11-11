For every $150 donation to United Way of Lamoille County through November, Smugglers’ Notch Resort will provide a free Bash Badge for skiers and riders.
“This commitment includes donations and employee community involvement that makes a real difference,” said United Way co-director Ellen Hill.
United Way of Lamoille County was founded in 1986. The organization’s mission is to advocate for the health, education and financial stability of Lamoille County families. Its programs include providing supportive housing to single-parent families experiencing homelessness, providing firewood to local income-eligible seniors, veterans and families, and operating a COVID relief fund.
All donations stay in Lamoille County and are used to provide programming and support for other local non-profits.
To participate, visit uwlamoille.org, or call at (802) 888-3252.
