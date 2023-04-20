Green Mountain Tech students

Green Mountain Tech students fared well at the 2023 USASkills Vermont Leadership & Skills Conference with several of its programs represented.

Gold medals were awarded to Parker Bartlett, Haley, Michaud and Ashton Tibbits. The silver medal was awarded to Kayle Cochran, Sam Kirk, Mason Porter, Owen Privee and Ronan Stefanski, and the bronze to Baylie Christensen, Dan des Groseilliers, Carter Jiron and Zola Ksiazek.

Gold medal winners will compete at the national conference in June.
Health occupations students

Local allied health students achieved success at the Health Occupations Students of America Competition on April 3.

Connie Kourkoulis took first place and Emma LaRock took second in the certified nursing assistant competition, while Orin Forin earned a bronze in behavioral health.

