Jeudevine Memorial Library a family friendly celebration Wednesday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m., featuring Ethan Nelson on guitar who will get the kids moving, laughing and singing along.
Marilyn McDowell, Jeudevine’s new children’s librarian, will read pirate stories. There will be giant bubble making and ice cream for everyone. Meet at the Atkins Field pavilion, rain or shine.
This event is geared for the youngest readers, but it should be fun for the whole family, from older siblings to grandparents. For more information, call the library at 802-472-5948.
