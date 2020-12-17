Next week’s free community take-out meals will be provided by Buffalo Mountain Co-op. The meal on Friday, Dec. 18, will be Moroccan vegetable stew with lentils, sweet potato and apricots.
Go to nourishhardwick.org/meals to sign up or call (802) 472-1004 before Monday for the weekly meal. The meals are first-come, first served, and the phone message times are recorded.
Limited delivery in Hardwick is available for those who do not have access to transportation
