To show the natural beauty of living in Morristown and highlight the way of life of its people, the town is hosting a photography contest.
Photos can be in any of the beautiful natural areas in Morristown, along the Lamoille River, in the village, depicting one of many amazing mountainscape views — or in your backyard. Get outside for a hike, a snowshoe, a drive, paddle or a ski and gather some eye candy.
Photographs will be selected as best representing each of these categories: hill country, along a trail, village life, and through the youth lens (contributions by participants 18 years old and and under).
Photos best representing each of category will win a gift certificate to a local businesses in town: 1st place, $100; 2nd place, $50; 3rd place, $25.
Submit photos by Aug. 13. Visit morristownvt.org for full contest details.
Elmore Mountain Photography will judge participants’ work. This contest is sponsored in partnership by Morristown’s conservation commission, parks and recreation committee and River Arts photo co-op.
