Alex Blair made a simple announcement to Cambridge Fire Department members Thursday, June 25: “I’m back,” drawing applause and perhaps a few tears.
Blair had been away from her fire family since being diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.
After her announcement Blair treated everyone to a whoopie pie, and then grabbed a rag and began polishing the trucks like everyone else (face mask and proper distancing in place, of course).
One week later, on July 2, she responded to her first fire call since being cleared for duty.
