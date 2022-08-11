Seth Yacovone Band brings original, bluesy hard rock, improv power with members Steve Hadeka and Alexander Budney along with Lamoille County’s own Seth Yacovone at Tuesday Night Live on Aug. 16, 6-8:30 p.m. at Legion Field, School Street in Johnson.
A crowd favorite, Yacovone first performed on the Tuesday Night Live stage on July 26, 2005, and many times since.
Food vendors include Waffle Wagon, Green Mountain Kettle Corn, Mediterranean Mix, Nepali Kitchen, Kingdom Creamery Ice Cream, Omakase, JJ’s Maple Cotton Candy and Maple Popcorn, and Fire on the Mountain Wood Fire Pizza.
Or stop by the Johnson Historical Society tent for slices of homemade cake, pie, and grilled McKenzie hotdogs.
Parking is along School Street, in the Elementary School parking lot, and at the McClelland Building lot on College Hill. Summer showers may dampen the enthusiasm for a few minutes; but it is lightning and thunder that cancels the event.
Tuesday Night Live is free, just bring a blanket or chair.
Upcoming shows are as follows:
• Aug. 23: Emma Cook Trio
• Aug. 30: Open mic night with emcee Emoji Nightmare
More information at 802-635-7826.
