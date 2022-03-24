The Swap Sisters, Cooperative Gardens Commission and the East Hardwick Grange are collaborating to offer a free seed swap Friday, April 8, 4-6 p.m. at the East Hardwick Grange, 23 East Church St.
If you need seeds or if you find yourself with seeds to share, plan on attending.
In past years the swap has included donated seed from local seed companies as well as seed saved by gardeners. Cooperative Gardens Commission will also be there with seeds to share.
This year’s swap coincides with a free take-away meal offered at the East Hardwick Grange from 4-6 p.m.
At 6 p.m. the Small Farm Guild will have information about shared equipment available for use by area farmers and local food producers are invited to gather to discuss resources, challenges and mutual aid networks.
Masks are encouraged. Any seeds left after the swap will be available at the little free pantry at the Grange.
For more information, email swapsisters@gmail.com or call 802-755-6336.
