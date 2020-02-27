Come learn about the history of lunar exploration and aspirations for future missions that could begin as soon as 2024. Peoples Academy welcomes the community to a lunar viewing event Tuesday, March 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The program will begin in the science classrooms with a presentation on lunar exploration. Bring your moon observation journal if you completed one from last month’s event.
After the presentation, weather permitting, the group will move outside to view the moon and the planet Venus through the Grout Observatory telescope and other available telescopes. Bring binoculars if you have them, wear your winter boots, and dress warmly.